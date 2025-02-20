Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How NHI can work

Fix public hospitals first, then require all public servants up to cabinet level to make exclusive use of state facilities for their medical needs

20 February 2025 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/zorabc
With reference to “NHI Still in ICU” (News & Fox, February 13-19), it seems to me that a first step by health minister Aaron Motsoaledi should be to address the many glaring inadequacies in the state/ANC/SACP/Cosatu–run public hospital structure. Once people receive a decent level of service in clean, well-run units with suitably skilled doctors and nurses (with standards at least approaching those of private hospitals), the government can consider its takeover of the private medical sector.

Aaron Motsoaledi Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Of course, a good first step in that direction would be a mandated requirement for all public servants at all levels, including the cabinet, to exclusively use state facilities for their medical needs. No running off to Russia. Naturally, the Cosatu/SACP leadership will follow the ANC lead rather than use private medical facilities.

RV Stone
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

