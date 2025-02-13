The DA is now trying to distance itself from AfriForum’s antitransformation campaign. The DA has been party to this campaign of malice, lies and distortions, which has hurt South Africa’s standing in the international community. Both the DA and AfriForum are beneficiaries of a racist system that oppressed the country’s majority. They should be reminded that the policies of land expropriation, broad-based BEE and employment equity are instruments of redress to right the wrongs of the apartheid past and centuries of colonialism.
Morgan Phaahla Ekurhuleni
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: What the DA must remember
The party can’t now try to distance itself from AfriForum’s campaign, which it was part of
print head: What the DA must remember
The DA is now trying to distance itself from AfriForum’s antitransformation campaign. The DA has been party to this campaign of malice, lies and distortions, which has hurt South Africa’s standing in the international community. Both the DA and AfriForum are beneficiaries of a racist system that oppressed the country’s majority. They should be reminded that the policies of land expropriation, broad-based BEE and employment equity are instruments of redress to right the wrongs of the apartheid past and centuries of colonialism.
Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Sona is not just a speech
LETTER: Railing against Transnet
LETTER: How to help teachers without harming the fiscus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.