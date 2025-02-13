Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What the DA must remember

The party can’t now try to distance itself from AfriForum’s campaign, which it was part of

13 February 2025 - 05:00
Members of the DA, the FF plus and Afrikaner loby groups march against the Bela Act, 2024. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
print head: What the DA must remember

The DA is now trying to distance itself from AfriForum’s antitransformation campaign. The DA has been party to this campaign of malice, lies and distortions, which has hurt South Africa’s standing in the international community. Both the DA and AfriForum are beneficiaries of a racist system that oppressed the country’s majority. They should be reminded that the policies of land expropriation, broad-based BEE and employment equity are instruments of redress to right the wrongs of the apartheid past and centuries of colonialism.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

