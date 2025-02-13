Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The misstep has landed

From a diplomatic perspective, the US decision to cut aid to South Africa is puzzling

13 February 2025 - 05:00
The recent decision by the US to cut aid to South Africa over its land policy has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles, raising concerns about the future of US-South Africa relations. This move is not only a misstep in terms of diplomacy but also has far-reaching consequences for regional stability, global governance and the rules-based international order.

123RF/3dgenerator

From a diplomatic perspective, the US decision is puzzling. South Africa is a strategic partner in Africa, and the two countries have a long history of co-operation on issues such as trade, security and health. The US has also been a key supporter of South Africa’s transition to democracy and has provided significant aid to the country over the years.

The decision to cut aid over a contentious issue such as land reform is a clear example of the US’s increasingly transactional approach to diplomacy. This approach prioritises short-term gains over long-term relationships and ignores the complexities of local contexts. The US has misread the situation in South Africa, where land reform is a highly emotive and complex issue that requires nuanced understanding and engagement. 

As the US and South Africa navigate this challenging situation, it is essential that they prioritise diplomacy, dialogue and co-operation to find a solution that works for both countries. 

Pikolomzi Qaba
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

