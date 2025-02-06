Preparations at City Hall ahead of the state of the nation address in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas
South Africa’s election last year marked a turning point for our country with the establishment of the GNU. That being said, democracy does not begin and end at the ballot box — it requires continuous engagement from citizens.
South Africans need to critically evaluate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona), comparing his words with promises made on the campaign trail.
A government is only as accountable as its citizens demand it to be. Too often political engagement fades after election season, as if casting a vote every five years is enough. It is not. True democracy happens in the spaces between elections — when citizens scrutinise policies, challenge leaders and demand transparency. This means attending local meetings, leveraging civic organisations and using digital tools such as GovChat to ensure accountability.
Democracy is not about waiting — it is about acting. Sona is not just a speech; it is a test of whether electoral promises are being honoured. South Africans must remain engaged, use technology to track governance and make democracy a daily practice. A government that is always monitored is a government that must deliver.
Eldrid Jordaan Joburg
LETTER: Sona is not just a speech
