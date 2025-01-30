While South Africa faces a youth unemployment rate of about 45%, data from FinScope indicates that a considerable 30% of SMME owners are 35 years or younger, underlining the role that the youth play in building a resilient economy and creating jobs, regardless of numerous socioeconomic challenges and risks.
Young South Africans are well-positioned to excel as entrepreneurs and business leaders despite these challenges. Being young offers the freedom to take risks without significant financial responsibilities, encouraging young people to learn from mistakes and recover quickly. Embracing failure as part of the journey builds resilience, and failing early inadvertently accelerates their long-term success, with each learning curve providing a stepping stone towards their entrepreneurial goals.
Young entrepreneurs also possess the energy needed for the fast-paced hustle of business, especially as technology continues to evolve. Their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas resonate with modern markets, attracting support from those eager to buy into the vision of our youth. Slugging it out as a young aspiring entrepreneur also affords one substantial time to learn key skills such as marketing, sales, leadership and financial management.
With the 2024 matric class entering the market in 2025, know that the South African economy eagerly awaits your entrepreneurial contributions, and dreams, this year.
Stefan Kritzinger By e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Value of young South Africans
A considerable 30% of SMME owners are 35 years or younger
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.