Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The other side of the page

There’s a publicly stated intent by Israeli leaders to wipe out the Gazans

30 January 2025 - 05:00
Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 16 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Hussam al-Masri
David Wolpert, writing from Sydney, complains of his letters being seldom published in South Africa (“Pro-Israel letters seldom published”, FM, January 23-29).

Would those letters be the ones forgetting to explain the need to kill 47,000 Palestinians, wounding 200,000, destroying whole towns and creating conditions for terror, starvation and social destruction? Or the ones that neglect to explain the publicly stated intent by Israeli leaders to wipe out the Gazans?

Perhaps acceptance of his letters in Australia speaks to a different history. But in South Africa we bear witness to the demonisation of a defenceless people, deprived of basic rights to common humanity and land.   

RW Lloyd
Newlands

