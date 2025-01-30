Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Railing against Transnet

Open up the rail network and rolling stock to private enterprise

30 January 2025 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
The editorial “Tracking Transnet” (FM, January 23-29) refers. Transnet is holding corporate South Africa to ransom. The transport minister should be empowered to open up the rail network and rolling stock to private enterprise, with the overall objective to enforce the migration of most transport of passengers and cargo to rail. This can be accomplished if there is a commitment from the government. The old SAR & Harbours provided safe and reliable transport of goods and passengers at affordable rates. This can be achieved again.

IJ Myburgh
Humewood

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

