Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pro-Israel letters seldom published

Arena seems reluctant to print pro-Israel views that Sydney papers publish without trouble despite the city’s outspoken Islamist population

23 January 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

It seems to be very difficult to get letters that strongly support Israel published in Arena publications. Occasionally one pops up, but not that many. It appears that most of your leading reporters are reluctant to side with the only democracy in the Middle East, while being critical of many of its policies.

I have been living in Sydney for two years and have little trouble getting letters published that don’t see the light of day in South Africa. Of course, standards may differ, but despite a huge and vociferous Islamist population and a smaller Jewish presence, a number of the larger local publications are quite happy to support Israel, and publish letters that do so. Principle here seems to outweigh the influence of population numbers.

David Wolpert
Sydney

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: Cape Town must think long term

It is unhelpful and wrong to talk about the DA having a ‘densification agenda’ that ignores residents in trying to solve our housing problems
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: FM must serve readers in an unbiased way

US citizens have elected their president. South Africans must work out how to deal with this
Opinion
2 months ago

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Geopolitical risk — a shadow over the ballot box

South Africa’s elections will take place against the backdrop of international events. While domestic issues will be top of mind, it’s important not ...
Opinion
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST: Maintenance, it was always maintenance…
Opinion
2.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Understanding the JSE’s ...
Opinion
3.
PODCAST: Helping a neighbour — South Africa ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Eskom: 7% wage offer to calm blackout ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Lacking in distinction
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.