A Jewish man waves an Israeli flag in Jerusalem's Old City. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
It seems to be very difficult to get letters that strongly support Israel published in Arena publications. Occasionally one pops up, but not that many. It appears that most of your leading reporters are reluctant to side with the only democracy in the Middle East, while being critical of many of its policies.
I have been living in Sydney for two years and have little trouble getting letters published that don’t see the light of day in South Africa. Of course, standards may differ, but despite a huge and vociferous Islamist population and a smaller Jewish presence, a number of the larger local publications are quite happy to support Israel, and publish letters that do so. Principle here seems to outweigh the influence of population numbers.
David Wolpert Sydney
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Pro-Israel letters seldom published
Arena seems reluctant to print pro-Israel views that Sydney papers publish without trouble despite the city’s outspoken Islamist population
