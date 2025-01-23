LETTER: How to help teachers without harming the fiscus

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane recently sparked a thought-provoking conversation about the social standing of teachers.
It is vital to give priority to professions such as teaching and nursing. A starting point would be to extend teachers’ retirement age to 70.
The government should also introduce a demand-based quota system in the teaching profession and make available bursaries for teachers to further their studies. This would be beneficial to those who wish to stay in the profession, or pursue growth in the higher education and training sector.
It wouldn’t do any harm to the fiscus. Instead, it would give the National Treasury a reason to put more stringent measures in place to curb unbridled procurement corruption and wasteful expenditure. If it gets this right in a sustainable manner, these measures could be rolled out to nursing and police personnel. That would cushion these essential workers from cost of living pressures.
Morgan Phaahla Ekurhuleni
