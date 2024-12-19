Opinion / Letters

LETTER: My Stephen King tax moment

The last plot twist I expected was that a trusted professional would let me down as badly as any government official

19 December 2024
We have become inured to reports of inefficiency in government organisations, but when it manifests in a person who is supposed to have ethics and good standing it is a bitter pill to swallow. I have had the same tax practitioner since 1998 and delegated my tax matters to him as he is a chartered accountant.

To discover that he has abdicated his duties for the past five years and incurred enormous penalties for me from the South African Revenue Service is like reading a horror story.

One hopes that the authorities can impose some form of sanction for what surely amounts to dereliction of duty.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

