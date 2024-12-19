We have become inured to reports of inefficiency in government organisations, but when it manifests in a person who is supposed to have ethics and good standing it is a bitter pill to swallow. I have had the same tax practitioner since 1998 and delegated my tax matters to him as he is a chartered accountant.
To discover that he has abdicated his duties for the past five years and incurred enormous penalties for me from the South African Revenue Service is like reading a horror story.
One hopes that the authorities can impose some form of sanction for what surely amounts to dereliction of duty.
Tony Ball Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: My Stephen King tax moment
The last plot twist I expected was that a trusted professional would let me down as badly as any government official
We have become inured to reports of inefficiency in government organisations, but when it manifests in a person who is supposed to have ethics and good standing it is a bitter pill to swallow. I have had the same tax practitioner since 1998 and delegated my tax matters to him as he is a chartered accountant.
To discover that he has abdicated his duties for the past five years and incurred enormous penalties for me from the South African Revenue Service is like reading a horror story.
One hopes that the authorities can impose some form of sanction for what surely amounts to dereliction of duty.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
EDITORIAL: Sars’s success sparks hope
YOUR MONEY: Maximising retirement tax benefits
No consequences yet, years after Sars’s destruction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.