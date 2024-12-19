LETTER: How to get South Africa growing again

South Africa’s challenges are layered and complex. But to execute vital structural changes, we need to address the three real constraints to South Africa’s growth, the three SAs: serious attitude, aptitude and action.
Attitude is probably the most important. South Africa’s survivalist mentality is understandable given our sociopolitical trauma and persistent inequality and poverty. But in our government of national unity era, it’s an impediment to growth. People are sceptical, because they have been burnt too many times by promises of change that never materialised.
Without a shift in mindset towards a collective acceptance that failure is not fatal, that change is necessary, and that progress requires risk-taking, South Africa will miss opportunities
But without a shift in mindset towards a collective acceptance that failure is not fatal, that change is necessary, and that progress requires risk-taking, South Africa will miss opportunities and struggle to move forward.
The second constraint is aptitude. South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, yet at the same time businesses complain of a skills shortage. This paradox is at the heart of the country’s growth dilemma.
To unlock the potential of our economy, we need a radical shift in the way we approach education and skills development. More focus must be placed on critical thinking, problem-solving and technical competencies across government and business. We must move beyond traditional, outdated measures of success, and nurture skills that are aligned with the digital, green and global economy.
Finally, we need determined action to turn intentions into impactful outcomes. We are a nation full of visionary plans and ambitious goals, yet time and again these fail to translate into meaningful results. Addressing this constraint requires a culture of accountability, discipline and urgency. We need to develop an almost obsessive focus on execution and we need leaders across the public and private sector to set the course and ensure follow-through.
No single policy or leader can solve these problems overnight. But we can start by shifting the conversation, by encouraging a culture of accountability, continuous learning and action across every sector of society, every day — right now.
Adam Craker CEO, IQbusiness
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
