LETTER: Taking a scalpel to carbon emissions

Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town. Picture: RICHARD HOLMES
The article “Waste, food and power: how hospitals fuel climate change” (FM, November 19) highlights the significant environmental cost of providing quality health care. At the Western Cape government, we are committed to addressing this challenge as part of our “Health 2030 Roadmap to Wellness”. Sustainability and low environmental impact are being embedded into the infrastructure and maintenance of our health-care facilities to ensure long lifespans and minimal carbon footprints.
The article referred to energy-saving initiatives at our Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Paarl and Red Cross War Memorial hospitals, but many other greening initiatives are under way at our 420-plus facilities.
Over the past five years the provincial health department has implemented various initiatives to mitigate climate change and its impact, including energy-efficiency audits of facilities and feasibility studies of energy management opportunities and interventions.
The energy-saving programme is being expanded from three hospitals now to 12 by 2026 and solar panels will be installed at 27 hospitals by 2026.
These initiatives not only reduce our carbon footprint but also save money. Tygerberg Hospital’s water treatment and reverse osmosis plants are a prime example. Processing up to 50,000 litres of water per hour, the plants have slashed the hospital’s water bill from R2m a month (pre-2019 prices) to just R43,820 during last year’s festive season.
Incorporating sustainable practices into the design, construction and operations of health-care facilities is not just the ethical choice — it’s the smart one. The Western Cape government is committed to creating a greener, more resilient health-care system, ensuring a sustainable future while playing our part in combating climate change.
Mireille Wenger, Western Cape MEC for health & wellness
