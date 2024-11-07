Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tito Mboweni did not destroy jobs

His reforms boosted the welfare of millions of workers

07 November 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tito Mboweni. Picture: Sumaya Hisham
Tito Mboweni. Picture: Sumaya Hisham

Andrew Kenny’s letter on Tito Mboweni (FM, October 31-November 6) reopens old debates about labour laws and their perceived negative effects on unemployment and the economy.

Sadly, Kenny presents no evidence to support his assertions that Mboweni’s reforms destroyed jobs.

He need not look far to find some evidence to the contrary.

In Better Choices: Ensuring South Africa’s Future, a book compiled by the Brenthurst Foundation in 2022, there are references to research by distinguished labour lawyers and economists that show the South African labour market to be neither over- nor underregulated relative to global averages.

Mboweni was passionate about “decent work” and the reforms he pursued contributed immensely to the welfare of millions in the labour market.

Before his departure to the Reserve Bank, he led preparations for the presidential jobs summit held in October 1998.

Similarly, he also laid the foundation for the “skills revolution” through the Skills Development Act (1998) and the Skills Development Levies Act (1999).

The “skills revolution” was an important response to globalisation and the threat posed to workers in occupations and sectors affected by integration into the global economy.

As Mboweni reminded us in his budget vote speech in 1997: “Unemployment does not arise from the nature of the labour market alone, but from the overall structure of the economy and its performance.”

Les Kettledas and Muzi Maziya
Pretoria North

Kettledas is a former deputy director-general at the department of labour. Maziya was the head of research, policy and planning from 2002 to 2004.

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

LETTER: Mboweni was a good man who did great harm

As minister of labour, Tito Mboweni passed job-destroying laws that in effect shut poor people out of the economy
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: The inimitable Mboweni left South Africa a better place

He was well respected and took courageous steps that contributed much to the country’s welfare and stability
Opinion
3 weeks ago

DONDO MOGAJANE: Walking the halls of finance with the formidable Tito Mboweni

His influence on SA’s economic and labour policies will be felt for decades to come
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: You can’t fix historical ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
CHRISTO DE WIT: Why crypto has surged on Trump’s ...
Opinion
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Can the GNU reset South African ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Has BHP passed on Anglo?
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: Remgro needs some good news, soon
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.