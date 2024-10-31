Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mboweni was a good man who did great harm

As minister of labour, he passed job-destroying laws that in effect shut poor people out of the economy

31 October 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The FM (Editorials, October 17-23) is right to describe Tito Mboweni as a good man, but wrong to say he left South Africa a better place. More than anybody else, he is responsible for our catastrophic unemployment, our economic stagnation and the fact that 27% of our children are so malnourished that their brains are permanently stunted.

Caving in to special interests, Mboweni, as minister of labour from 1994 to 1999, passed job-destroying laws that in effect shut poor people out of the economy. These were the Labour Relations Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Employment Equity Act.

These laws made conditions of employment so onerous, dangerous and expensive for employers, and rendered it so difficult for them to fire delinquent workers, that only the rich could afford to employ people. These laws waged war on poor employers, mainly poor black entrepreneurs, who were unable to start businesses.

South Africa now has 43% unemployment (including those who have given up looking for work). This is the legacy of Mboweni, a decent, warm-hearted man.

Andrew Kenny
Kleinmond

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

EDITORIAL: The inimitable Mboweni left South Africa a better place

He was well respected and took courageous steps that contributed much to the country’s welfare and stability
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Ramatlhodi sparks debate about Mboweni’s views

Long-time friend Ngoako Ramatlhodi says Tito Mboweni died an unhappy comrade
National
1 week ago

SAM MKOKELI: Mboweni: the man with a plan

I have had dozens of conversations with the late Tito Mboweni since first encountering him as the South African Reserve Bank governor two decades ago.
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Blowing the whistle on Bekfluitjie
Opinion / Editorials
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Our government of merely ...
Opinion
3.
THE FINANCE GHOST: Shave away the overthinking
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Godongwana holds a strong hand
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
LETTER: Mboweni was a good man who did great harm
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.