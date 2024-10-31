The FM (Editorials, October 17-23) is right to describe Tito Mboweni as a good man, but wrong to say he left South Africa a better place. More than anybody else, he is responsible for our catastrophic unemployment, our economic stagnation and the fact that 27% of our children are so malnourished that their brains are permanently stunted.
Caving in to special interests, Mboweni, as minister of labour from 1994 to 1999, passed job-destroying laws that in effect shut poor people out of the economy. These were the Labour Relations Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Employment Equity Act.
These laws made conditions of employment so onerous, dangerous and expensive for employers, and rendered it so difficult for them to fire delinquent workers, that only the rich could afford to employ people. These laws waged war on poor employers, mainly poor black entrepreneurs, who were unable to start businesses.
South Africa now has 43% unemployment (including those who have given up looking for work). This is the legacy of Mboweni, a decent, warm-hearted man.
Andrew Kenny Kleinmond
LETTER: Mboweni was a good man who did great harm
As minister of labour, he passed job-destroying laws that in effect shut poor people out of the economy
