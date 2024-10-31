Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How I found the humans at Discovery

It helps to have a teenager around

31 October 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

I recommend that Tony Ball engage the services of a teenager before he attempts to contact the Discovery Health call centre again (Letters, October 24-30).

I am also of the demographic that prefers to talk to a human rather than a chatbot. However, I have had reason several times in the past two years to contact Discovery Health on its call centre number. In each case, I reached a very helpful human at the other end who professionally and efficiently resolved my problem.

Douglas Couperthwaite
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

LETTER: Chatbot hell and my blood pressure

The ordeal of getting help on the Discovery website only puts members’ health at greater risk
Opinion
1 week ago

It’s too late to panic about AI, your accountant and doctor are already using it

Despite the already-pervasive use of artificial intelligence, the insight that humans provide is hard to replicate
Life
10 months ago

IAN MACLEOD AND FRANCOIS FOUCHE: Diamonds in the soul of South Africa

We need to celebrate, polish and grow the entrepreneurs in our country
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Godongwana holds a strong hand
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: US election: silence is for lambs
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: No more gushing over SA’s oil and gas ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
LETTER: How I found the humans at Discovery
Opinion / Letters
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Our government of merely ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.