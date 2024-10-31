I recommend that Tony Ball engage the services of a teenager before he attempts to contact the Discovery Health call centre again (Letters, October 24-30).
I am also of the demographic that prefers to talk to a human rather than a chatbot. However, I have had reason several times in the past two years to contact Discovery Health on its call centre number. In each case, I reached a very helpful human at the other end who professionally and efficiently resolved my problem.
Douglas Couperthwaite Pietermaritzburg
LETTER: How I found the humans at Discovery
It helps to have a teenager around
