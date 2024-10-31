I was shocked to read “Smoking ’Em Out in the US” (Money & Investing, October 24-30) on British American Tobacco’s (BAT’s) moves into what it calls “smokeless” tobacco.
Having “officially” started smoking cigarettes when I was 13, after testing my father’s ones from the age of about nine, I smoked for 20 years, getting up to about 40 a day, before Smokenders finally managed to help me stop. I became a course trainer for a few years, which really opened my eyes to the dangers of tobacco and made me realise that I was a nicotine addict.
You can well imagine that I am vehemently opposed to companies such as BAT, which, I believe, should be prevented from selling their products, at least in this country. That it is trying to make out that its “smokeless” products — nicotine pouches, heated tobacco and vapes — are harmless, is jaw-dropping. I would encourage any shareholder to sell their investment in BAT, or otherwise be accused of facilitating an attack on the health of our children.
To any parent reading this, you might want to get on the web and read studies on the dangers of nicotine pouches and e-cigarettes for children — and maybe do as much as you can to stop them using these products, and BAT from selling them.
Dave Stephens Somerset West
LETTER: BAT should be stopped
It’s shocking that the tobacco giant is claiming its ‘smokeless’ products are harmless
