In many ways, both Toyota and I should be grateful for McLeod’s long drive through the country in an electric vehicle (EV), as it proves us right: there is no way EVs will take off in South Africa in the foreseeable future. If you want to help the environment, the only answer is to buy a hybrid. Toyota will be laughing all the way to the bank, given its focus on hybrids. That EV sales in Europe are down appreciably suggests that even in countries with better charging facilities, interest is declining.
And in a country such as South Africa, where you really don’t want a breakdown because of crime, who would take the risk of running out of power?
Dave Stephens Somerset West
LETTER: Electric vehicles won’t work in South Africa
If you want to help the environment, the only answer is to buy a hybrid
In many ways, both Toyota and I should be grateful for McLeod’s long drive through the country in an electric vehicle (EV), as it proves us right: there is no way EVs will take off in South Africa in the foreseeable future. If you want to help the environment, the only answer is to buy a hybrid. Toyota will be laughing all the way to the bank, given its focus on hybrids. That EV sales in Europe are down appreciably suggests that even in countries with better charging facilities, interest is declining.
And in a country such as South Africa, where you really don’t want a breakdown because of crime, who would take the risk of running out of power?
Dave Stephens
Somerset West
