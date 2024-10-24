Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Electric vehicles won’t work in South Africa

If you want to help the environment, the only answer is to buy a hybrid

24 October 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Duncan McLeod’s article “The Electric Klein Karoo Acid Test” (News & Fox, October 17-23) refers.

In many ways, both Toyota and I should be grateful for McLeod’s long drive through the country in an electric vehicle (EV), as it proves us right: there is no way EVs will take off in South Africa in the foreseeable future. If you want to help the environment, the only answer is to buy a hybrid. Toyota will be laughing all the way to the bank, given its focus on hybrids. That EV sales in Europe are down appreciably suggests that even in countries with better charging facilities, interest is declining.

And in a country such as South Africa, where you really don’t want a breakdown because of crime, who would take the risk of running out of power?

Dave Stephens
Somerset West

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

DUNCAN McLEOD: The electric Klein Karoo acid test

We took the road less travelled in an EV convoy to find out if South Africa’s charging station network has come of age
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Cruising the country on silent

A weekend trip in an electric vehicle turns out to be smooth — and a bargain
Life
2 weeks ago

Where to for electric vehicles?

The benefits of electric vehicles seem obvious, but the potential for the rollout in South Africa is uncertain. And what this means for the future of ...
Investors Monthly
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Trump vs Harris — what it ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Signals crossed: taxpayers buying ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: De Lille’s ludicrous plan for ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
EDITORIAL: The inimitable Mboweni left South ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CHRIS ROPER: Newspaper slogans are signs of the ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.