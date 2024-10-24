Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Chatbot hell and my blood pressure

The ordeal of getting help on the Discovery website only puts members’ health at greater risk

24 October 2024 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF
I wonder if companies these days still understand the meaning of customer service.

I am a Discovery Health member and it is impossible to contact a real person to get some service. Despite following the instructions on the website I am unsuccessful.

I suggest that Adrian Gore try to access his own website; maybe then he will appreciate my frustration.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

