I wonder if companies these days still understand the meaning of customer service.
I am a Discovery Health member and it is impossible to contact a real person to get some service. Despite following the instructions on the website I am unsuccessful.
I suggest that Adrian Gore try to access his own website; maybe then he will appreciate my frustration.
Tony BallGillitts
LETTER: Chatbot hell and my blood pressure
The ordeal of getting help on the Discovery website only puts members’ health at greater risk
