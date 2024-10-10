LETTER: Let the DA fix South Africa

Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Werner Hills
Justice Malala’s article (“Greed trumps GNU in Tshwane”, October 3-9) refers. Hopefully Malala was talking about everyone but the DA when he said: “Most of our politicians have demonstrated over the past eight years that they are carpetbaggers, bereft of any altruistic instincts and uncaring of the needs of our people.”
The DA has been doing a fantastic job down here in the Western Cape for a long time, against overwhelming odds and with a reduced budget. And now, after only three months in the government of national unity, its ministers are already doing good work. Herman Mashaba should allow the adults in the DA to do their excellent work in Tshwane.
Dave Stephens Somerset West
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
