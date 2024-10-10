Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let the DA fix South Africa

Herman Mashaba should allow the DA in Tshwane to do the same excellent work as their counterparts in the Western Cape

10 October 2024 - 04:00
Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Werner Hills
Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Werner Hills

Justice Malala’s article (“Greed trumps GNU in Tshwane”, October 3-9) refers. Hopefully Malala was talking about everyone but the DA when he said: “Most of our politicians have demonstrated over the past eight years that they are carpetbaggers, bereft of any altruistic instincts and uncaring of the needs of our people.”

The DA has been doing a fantastic job down here in the Western Cape for a long time, against overwhelming odds and with a reduced budget. And now, after only three months in the government of national unity, its ministers are already doing good work. Herman Mashaba should allow the adults in the DA to do their excellent work in Tshwane.

Dave Stephens
Somerset West

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

JUSTICE MALALA: Greed trumps GNU in Tshwane

Why did Mashaba engineer this coalition coup? The answer is simple: leaders without principle
Opinion
1 week ago

Still no certainty on candidates for Tshwane mayoral election

Metro due to elect new mayor on Wednesday
National
6 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Where to for the ANC in Gauteng?

Lebogang Maile puts a brave face on the ANC’s woes in Gauteng, but it faces further setbacks in 2026
Opinion
2 weeks ago
