LETTER: Wilgenhof and the woke agenda

Wilgenhof and the woke agenda

Why should Stellenbosch close the 120-year-old residence when other universities still have their colleges, clubs and societies?

03 October 2024 - 04:00
Stellenbosch University. Picture: SUPPLIED
With reference to Chris Roper’s article “The End of Woke?” (Features, September 26-October 2). Stellenbosch University’s campaign against the Wilgenhof men’s residence shows the university’s woke agenda. It wants to reimagine campus culture, after wide consultation. This is as patronising as the non-independent panel that recommended that Wilgenhof be closed.

Oxford, Yale and other universities are much older and much higher ranked than Stellenbosch, yet they still have their colleges, clubs and unique societies. Why close a 120-year-old institution, with a 99% satisfaction rate among students and alumni, over a woke agenda that recently became fashionable?

Jan Buurman
Cape Town

