Mary Vilakazi has delivered her first results as FirstRand CEO, and the group is in good shape — but there’s a bit of a headache in the UK
Remgro’s predicament largely revolves around challenges in its three large unlisted investments — but it could put together a decent war chest if it cashed in its noncore investments
There has been a significant increase in the proportion of black people employed in both the private and public sectors at higher skill levels since 2016
While Pick n Pay battles for survival, there is another campaign being waged as Checkers challenges Woolworths for the title of South Africa’s top-end food retailer
The Gotthard Panorama Express offers Swiss luxury — and even a flag-waving yodeller
South Africa is in a rare moment of economic optimism and the GNU needs to focus on not messing that up
A good few years ago financial publications promoted the idea of “buy-to-let”, and while I am sure it hooked a few “entrepreneurs” who made money, it also burnt lots of people.
Budding property moguls failed to factor in interest rate increases, maintenance costs, delinquent tenants and the sheer hassle of monitoring/managing the investment.
I cannot help getting the same feeling right now as the property industry is hell-bent on reviving the market — “Time to get a foot in the door?” (Cover Story, September 12-18) is a hard sell.
I am no property guru, but the value of nonperforming home loans is disturbing.
I am glad I am not a landlord relying on cash-strapped tenants to meet their obligations each month along with lots of other commitments.
Tony BallGillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: The problem with buy-to-let
Cash-strapped tenants must meet their obligations, along with lots of other commitments
A good few years ago financial publications promoted the idea of “buy-to-let”, and while I am sure it hooked a few “entrepreneurs” who made money, it also burnt lots of people.
Budding property moguls failed to factor in interest rate increases, maintenance costs, delinquent tenants and the sheer hassle of monitoring/managing the investment.
I cannot help getting the same feeling right now as the property industry is hell-bent on reviving the market — “Time to get a foot in the door?” (Cover Story, September 12-18) is a hard sell.
I am no property guru, but the value of nonperforming home loans is disturbing.
I am glad I am not a landlord relying on cash-strapped tenants to meet their obligations each month along with lots of other commitments.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Attacq is sitting pretty among its peers
Primary Health Properties included in FTSE/JSE all share index
MIKHAIL MANUEL: Rondebosch gets its groove back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.