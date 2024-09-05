Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The real reason behind Eskom’s ‘success’

Solar panels and the end of ‘sabotage’ have played key roles in seemingly ending load-shedding

05 September 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DIYANA DIMITROVA
Picture: 123RF/DIYANA DIMITROVA

While I agree with Robert Breyer’s letter (FM, August 29-September 4), I would like the opportunity to add to his important point. Coal quality is something not even the Eskom spin doctors could factor in.

The first task of the “in-house saboteurs” at Eskom was to get rid of André de Ruyter, a white Afrikaner, whom they certainly did not want. Note how the “breakdowns” have miraculously ceased. Very often the results of previous management interventions are realised after their departure.

Customers also stepped in and installed solar, taking a huge load off Eskom. This will continue, with power management being implemented by customers to the point where they will be off-grid completely.

So, while Eskom pats itself on the back for wonderful work, that is actually not it at all.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

LETTER: The truth about the Eskom ‘miracle’

Eskom is benefiting from external conditions and shouldn’t get credit where none is due
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: This Eskom hike will fry the economy

Even if it gets only half the 40% increase it wants, most consumers will take a huge knock
Opinion
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: These could be good times, but stay vigilant

Eskom success is just one of the welcome developments as the GNU settles in
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa, a country without ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Will government choose discipline or ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Trying to dodge fresh disaster
Opinion
4.
MARC HASENFUSS: Sabvest: Details please!
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
CHRIS ROPER: AI dream or nightmare?
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.