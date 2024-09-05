While I agree with Robert Breyer’s letter (FM, August 29-September 4), I would like the opportunity to add to his important point. Coal quality is something not even the Eskom spin doctors could factor in.
The first task of the “in-house saboteurs” at Eskom was to get rid of André de Ruyter, a white Afrikaner, whom they certainly did not want. Note how the “breakdowns” have miraculously ceased. Very often the results of previous management interventions are realised after their departure.
Customers also stepped in and installed solar, taking a huge load off Eskom. This will continue, with power management being implemented by customers to the point where they will be off-grid completely.
So, while Eskom pats itself on the back for wonderful work, that is actually not it at all.
Peter Gordon Grant Sedgefield
LETTER: The real reason behind Eskom’s ‘success’
Solar panels and the end of ‘sabotage’ have played key roles in seemingly ending load-shedding
