Opinion / Letters

LETTER: This easy win will build trust in climate funding

Extending the National Treasury’s climate financing incentive will bolster the good work already delivering the right results

29 August 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY

In “Countering the climate crisis: How South Africa’s response is hotting up” (Cover Story, August 15-21), the presidential climate commission’s (PCC’s) red-flagging of the need to develop more trust in climate financing, coupled with the National Treasury’s ongoing work to innovate for sustainable green financing, was rightly highlighted.

But in South Africa’s quest to attract more, and significant, climate financing and investments, we are overlooking an essential component of that trust: bolstering the good work that’s already delivering the right results for our renewables transition. And that starts with the two-year climate financing incentive put in place by the Treasury to encourage investments in new renewables, mostly solar, for businesses and individuals through section 12BA of the Income Tax Act. That incentive is due to expire at the end of February 2025.

The PCC’s report also noted that investments between R334bn and R535bn a year are required for South Africa to meet its net zero targets by 2050, yet an average of just R131bn a year has been committed.

It’s clear that we need every financial instrument and incentive to be pulling in the same, consistent direction — towards a trusted basket of reliable, long-term incentives that encourage investment and jobs in renewables for a growing economy of tomorrow. The Treasury has at least one easy win within grasp to inculcate that trust: section 12BA should be extended to 2027 to give South Africa’s renewable energy investments a chance to really shine.

Imraan Mukadam
Joburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

Countering the climate crisis: How South Africa’s response is hotting up

South Africa is going gangbusters to get a handle on the costs, financing requirements and economic implications of climate change to breach the gap ...
Features
2 weeks ago

TRACEY DAVIES: No thanks, TotalEnergies

The media’s uncritical acceptance of the benefits of offshore gas masks the problems inherent in the exploitation of those reserves
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Fresh urgency in SA’s disaster relief

GNU gives same-day go-ahead for flood aid
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: These could be good times, but ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: This Eskom hike will fry the economy
Opinion / Editorials
3.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: There’s something rotten in ...
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: There will be skulduggery on the ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
FINANCE GHOST: Finding growth on the JSE
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.