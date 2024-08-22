I’m writing in response to Chris Roper’s article (Opinion, August 15-21) about the “playground politics” in the US. Actually, I’m more concerned about his quote from Thomas Friedman, who reckons that Tim Walz called all Republican voters “weird” rather than the small group of people he actually directed it at: Donald Trump and his “team”.
As someone who has been following with fear this whole demented Republican circus since the bone-spurred bullduster announced his intention to run again, and worried about the geriatric Joe Biden, I was relieved when the latter finally decided to step down. Kamala Harris and Walz seem to be a very good pair to take over, particularly as Walz has a reasonably normal background and should impress the “white working-class, non-college-educated” people who Friedman has the nerve to suggest the Democrats “denigrate and humiliate”.
My only argument with Walz would be that “weird” doesn’t even start to describe Trump, the man who told 30,000 validated lies during his useless term as president. And the one that his followers apparently think is the new messiah, having miraculously had his ear grow back after a few weeks since being almost assassinated by one of his supporters.
If anyone in South Africa believes that Trump isn’t “weird” (aka “nuts”), go to YouTube and watch any of his speeches over the past few months (or more) and see what Walz was getting at. He is definitely worth the title “Demented Donnie” that someone — not Walz! — has given him.
Name supplied Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Trump is the epitome of weirdness
Donald Trump gives new meaning to the US presidential campaign’s latest buzzword
