Statues of Rahima Moosa, Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Sophie De Bruyn at the Women's Living Heritage Monument at Lillian Ngoyi Square in Pretoria. Picture: THULANI MBELE/File photo
Women’s Day, celebrated last week, pays homage to women’s pivotal role in navigating our nation’s complex history, while commemorating the struggle for women’s rights and the ongoing efforts towards gender equality in our country. The day serves as a promise and a reminder that no matter how far we have come, much is left to do to emancipate women from the overt and covert barriers that deny, exclude and oppress.
Regardless of any official decrees or bills that attempt to codify a fairer society, women continue to face significant obstacles to building better lives for themselves. Nowhere is this more evident than with the barriers facing women and girls in South Africa today. Yes, significant progress has been made in promoting the equality and upliftment of this historically disadvantaged group, but the everyday reality for many women and girls remains difficult and desperate. It is worth reflecting on the plight of the women and girls who continue to face economic, political, social and cultural barriers while equally appreciating the efforts made throughout our country to help them overcome these obstacles.
The journey to understanding the complex realities women and girls face in South Africa requires a commitment to listen and integrate their diverse experiences into the broader societal narrative. Establishing digital and physical safe spaces provides a critical platform for women and girls to voice their stories, air their grievances and share their wisdom. This isn’t just about solidarity; it’s about fostering a culture where every woman and girl has the opportunity to be heard, recognised and valued — for the collective advancement of society.
LETTER: Women’s Day is about more than solidarity
The day serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come — and how much we still need to do
Nadeema Musthan
Executive director, Fundza Literacy Trust
