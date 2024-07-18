The deep discount of the retailer’s rights offer has raised eyebrows, but Pick n Pay says this is in line with similar ones in the market
Minority shareholders will probably see Bell’s buyout offer as an opportunity to excavate some value
The slow, uneven recovery at South Africa's harbours takes another hit with stormy weather
After the horrors of Covid and amid a challenging economy, South Africa’s hotel sector is showing signs of recovery. Occupancies may not be back to pre-pandemic levels, but revenue is up thanks to a ...
Big challenges lie ahead against the Wallabies and All Blacks
In a country with serious macroeconomic challenges and a faltering economy plagued by high levels of political uncertainty, the role of wealth managers and private bankers in protecting investor ...
To answer your question about Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: “Was it arrogance or just ignorance?” (Fox, July 11-17), I quote an advert I saw on TV: why not both?
John BernathBedfordview
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Ntshavheni showed both arrogance and ignorance
The minister in the presidency appears not to understand the way democracy works
To answer your question about Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: “Was it arrogance or just ignorance?” (Fox, July 11-17), I quote an advert I saw on TV: why not both?
John Bernath
Bedfordview
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
A good week for Keabetswe ‘KB’ Motsilanyane
Voters are to blame for huge expense of cabinet, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says
No excuses; the GNU must get going, says Busa’s Khulekani Mathe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.