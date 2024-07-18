Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ntshavheni showed both arrogance and ignorance

The minister in the presidency appears not to understand the way democracy works

18 July 2024 - 04:00
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

To answer your question about Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: “Was it arrogance or just ignorance?” (Fox, July 11-17), I quote an advert I saw on TV: why not both?

John Bernath
Bedfordview 

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

