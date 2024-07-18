LETTER: A republic of headbangers

Transport minister Barbara Creecy. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
I have noticed that the new (ANC) minister of transport has given notice that she wants road and rail logistics to be improved drastically, because an efficient transport system is the lifeblood of a nation’s economy. If she succeeds, I will be impressed.
Eskom (power availability) is the second very important infrastructure service that is essential for sustaining and growing the economy. The fact that we have had 100 load-shedding-free days is very welcome.
However, that reminds me of the man who banged his head against a brick wall. Asked why he was doing it, he replied that it was such a relief when he stopped.
The ANC inherited an efficient Eskom and it was under ANC control that the service collapsed because of corruption and maladministration. We are pleased we have had 100 days of no load-shedding — and now (surprise, surprise) that is newsworthy relief.
If our economy is to grow — and drastically reduce unemployment — we should not be satisfied with “some days of no load-shedding”; we should have provided for increased availability of power to encourage investment.
The third essential factor is to drastically reduce runaway criminality.
To transport minister Barbara Creecy, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and police minister Senzo Mchunu: strength to your arms. May you succeed and may Eskom also improve drastically — soon. If our economy improves, crime might hopefully also be reduced.
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
