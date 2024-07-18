Opinion / Letters

FM Top Analyst Awards to be reviewed

Due to some calculation errors, results will be reviewed. The amended results will be published online

18 July 2024 - 04:00
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

After publication last week of the FM Top Analyst Awards and rankings, we discovered some errors in the calculations. Together with research partners Krutham, we are undertaking a review of the results including a review by an independent audit firm. We will publish amended results online as soon as the review is finalised. Krutham apologises for the errors.

