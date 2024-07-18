After publication last week of the FM Top Analyst Awards and rankings, we discovered some errors in the calculations. Together with research partners Krutham, we are undertaking a review of the results including a review by an independent audit firm. We will publish amended results online as soon as the review is finalised. Krutham apologises for the errors.
FM Top Analyst Awards to be reviewed
Due to some calculation errors, results will be reviewed. The amended results will be published online
WATCH | The 2024 Financial Mail Top Analyst Awards
The top private banks and wealth managers for 2024
The broker scores
