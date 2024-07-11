Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The blessing of having good judges

South Africa can be grateful for its judiciary

11 July 2024 - 04:00
The Constitutional Court at Constitution Hill in Joburg. Picture: FOTO24/NICOLENE OLCKERS
Chris Roper’s excellent column “A Presidential Privilege Too Far” (Opinion, June 4-10) added even more worry to my already nervous disposition about the state of the world, particularly the supposed “free” one.

The state of the US Supreme Court really takes the biscuit in respect of my fears, and makes me very glad that at least in South Africa we seem to have some very good Constitutional Court judges rather than the six twisted, evangelical, fascist ones they have at the top of the US judicial system.

The more those six US judges go on, the more they seem to be taking their country back into biblical times and proving — along with another few places — that religion is the main danger facing the world. (Fair enough, communism of the Russian and Chinese varieties isn’t far behind, but you could almost consider that a religion too.)

Maybe what needs to happen is for President Joe Biden to use the ridiculous Supreme Court “immunity” decision — which would give Donald Trump the opportunity to potentially start World War 3 if he became president again — and lock him up along with those crooked judges so that the Christian fundamentalists won’t get the Rupture — sorry, Rapture — they so obviously desire.

Name withheldCape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

