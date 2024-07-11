Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A fair bonus

Imtiaz Patel wasn’t chair of the committee that awarded him R23m

11 July 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The FM’s “Good Week” (Fox, July 4-10) suggested Imtiaz Patel was paid a bonus of almost R23m by a committee he chaired at MultiChoice.

The bonus was a decision made by the remuneration committee in 2020, when Patel was the executive chair, subject to certain conditions being met. These were reached in the 2024 financial year, resulting in the agreement being honoured and the bonus being paid. The decision on the payment was made before he chaired the committee.

Litlhare Moteetee
MultiChoice

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

A good week for MultiChoice chair Imtiaz Patel

Former MultiChoice chair scores a handsome bonus for Comcast deal
News & Fox
1 week ago

DUNCAN McLEOD: MultiChoice hit by turbulence

Once it was an eagle, now it’s more of a turkey
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Tuning in to Africa’s TV market

Streaming services seek local content for the continent
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Gauteng’s clown-in-chief
Opinion
2.
MARC HASENFUSS: Banking on Bidvest’s reliable ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: The allure of populism
Opinion / On My Mind
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Fiddlers on the reef
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
JAMIE CARR: Making money is cool
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.