The FM’s “Good Week” (Fox, July 4-10) suggested ImtiazPatel was paid a bonus of almost R23m by a committee he chaired at MultiChoice.
The bonus was a decision made by the remuneration committee in 2020, when Patel was the executive chair, subject to certain conditions being met. These were reached in the 2024 financial year, resulting in the agreement being honoured and the bonus being paid. The decision on the payment was made before he chaired the committee.
Litlhare Moteetee MultiChoice
LETTER: A fair bonus
Imtiaz Patel wasn’t chair of the committee that awarded him R23m
Litlhare Moteetee
MultiChoice
