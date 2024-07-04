LETTER: Time to rethink the DA’s ‘white’ stigma

DA supporters attend an election rally in Benoni in this file photo. Picture: IHSAAN HAFFAJEE/REUTERS
Most writers seem to think the results of the election are significant, but I don’t. So what if the ANC got only 40% of the vote? The MK Party got 14% but this is a temporary blip. Once JZ has passed on (as he must), guess where most of those votes will go? Probably back to where they came from, and an ANC back to more than 50%. Nothing has changed significantly.
What we do need is a big change — in attitudes. This applies particularly to the populace at large. The DA is not a “white” party. It got 22% of the vote but white South Africans are only 7% of the population. So guess who else must be voting for the party?
The media must stop this appellation, which is clearly BS; outpourings using the word “white” just help prolong our racial stigmas.
The biggest change needed is to move away from a handout mentality. We have had 30 years of socialism/communism and the economic result is clear to see.
It is idiocy to do the same thing year after year and expect a different result. We must move away from this disastrous social experiment and try something else.
The fear of capitalism here is completely illogical. Why is business a problem? Just let it get on with what it does best. A business starts up, gets its own finance and employs people. The government gains from all the taxes (income, VAT, duties) it levies without spending anything. What joy.
The shortage of money is because the government never understood the consequences of socialism. It borrowed for its handouts and got South Africa heavily into debt.
With no money, we must stop new social expenditure. No basic income grant; no National Health Insurance. Let’s spend on infrastructure for a change.
JE Harwood Somerset West
