Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Vaccine makers need state life support

A company like Moderna needs to know it has a market for vaccines and medication

27 June 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER
Picture: 123RF/DAVID IZQUIERDO ROGER

Derisking a business venture requires trust and commitment. In the case of vaccine manufacturing in Africa, lining up buyers ahead of operations is crucial. Vaccines and medication are unlike other goods in that they are essential to a country’s security — as such, governments on the continent have a vested interest in having locked-down access to regional producers. 

While the demand for Covid vaccines has cooled, the infrastructure required for vaccines and treatments will still be needed to address Africa’s ongoing medical needs. Government commitment ensures the offtake that may just be needed to get such a venture to the critical mass it needs to become sustainable. Policies by local lawmakers should clear the way for companies such as Moderna,  while regional governments and associations would be laying strong foundations for health security if regulations were standardised across borders (as is being championed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention).

An environment which does not promote the sustainability of ventures cannot support any pretence of outrage when such ventures fail to launch. Yes, Moderna’s withdrawal hurts all Africans, as the need for vaccines and medications extends beyond Covid. However, we need to be aware of the leading role that governments and agencies can play in creating a more enabling environment for the development of this sector in the long term. 

Michael Mynhardt
CEO and co-founder, MMH & Partners Africa

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Afrigen partners with Bio-Sourcing to make drugs in genetically engineered goats

Bio-Sourcing invented the technology that underpins its biotherapeutic platform BioMilk, which uses the goats to express human proteins in their milk
National
3 weeks ago

BioNTech gets $145m funding boost for African vaccine plants

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and vaccine maker expand partnership
Companies
4 weeks ago

Moderna and Merck claim success with mRNA vaccine against skin cancer

Adding the experimental treatment cuts the risk of melanoma spreading by 65% over treatment with an immunotherapy alone, the companies say
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Happy petrol attendants fuel customer ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Time for competence to trump ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Brait sweats the assets at Virgin ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DUNCAN McLEOD: MultiChoice hit by turbulence
Opinion
5.
THE FINANCE GHOST: South Africa Inc is cheap for ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.