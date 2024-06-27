Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Happy petrol attendants fuel customer loyalty best

No complex rewards system keeps motorists coming back as successfully as being served by the well-paid, efficient and cheerful employees of a well-run business

27 June 2024 - 04:00
File picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER
File picture: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

As Andrew Thompson points out in “How to Fuel Your Rewards at the Pump” (June 20-26) the promises made in the fuel business are seldom achievable.

In my 35 years in the industry I learnt early on that a happy, well-paid, efficient petrol attendant working from a quick and slick well-staffed operation built customer loyalty far more effectively than a complicated rewards system that needs to be managed and monitored.

And, of course, it’s pretty much like the property business — location, location, location.

Raymond Ackerman’s attempt to discount fuel in the 1980s was stopped because it would have resulted in huge numbers of petrol jockeys being unemployed, and I challenged the local Hypermarket manager to prove that selling discounted fuel was sustainable — needless to say, he did not rise to the challenge.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

