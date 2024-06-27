But then to place Vladimir Putin in the same company as Jacob Zuma and our Zim neighbour is also no small feat. Vlad and the ZZ Tops comes to mind.
Is one really supposed to take this stuff seriously? The journalists must obviously believe all Uncle Sam’s vitriolic propaganda, lies, BS and then some.
On that basis you must believe the fairy story about The Weapons of Mass Destruction. The exact same source for all the propaganda which was supported by the “Free Press” in the full knowledge that it was a gross lie.
Keep on smoking your socks, guys.
Brian van der Vijver Constantia
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Fairy tales and US propaganda
Is one supposed to take Putin stories seriously?
The FM has really shot the lights out this time. Not just one, but two articles about the Evil One from the Urals (At Home & Abroad and Opinion, June 13-19). Amazing stuff.
But then to place Vladimir Putin in the same company as Jacob Zuma and our Zim neighbour is also no small feat. Vlad and the ZZ Tops comes to mind.
Is one really supposed to take this stuff seriously? The journalists must obviously believe all Uncle Sam’s vitriolic propaganda, lies, BS and then some.
On that basis you must believe the fairy story about The Weapons of Mass Destruction. The exact same source for all the propaganda which was supported by the “Free Press” in the full knowledge that it was a gross lie.
Keep on smoking your socks, guys.
Brian van der Vijver
Constantia
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
CHRIS ROPER: Putin, Mnangagwa and Animal Farm diplomacy
JUSTICE MALALA: Beware Zuma on steroids
A good week for Vladimir Putin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.