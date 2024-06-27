Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fairy tales and US propaganda

Is one supposed to take Putin stories seriously?

27 June 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, June 24 2024. Picture: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, June 24 2024. Picture: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

The FM has really shot the lights out this time. Not just one, but two articles about the Evil One from the Urals (At Home & Abroad and Opinion, June 13-19). Amazing stuff.

But then to place Vladimir Putin in the same company as Jacob Zuma and our Zim neighbour is also no small feat. Vlad and the ZZ Tops comes to mind.

Is one really supposed to take this stuff seriously? The journalists must obviously believe all Uncle Sam’s vitriolic propaganda, lies, BS and then some.

On that basis you must believe the fairy story about The Weapons of Mass Destruction. The exact same source for all the propaganda which was supported by the “Free Press” in the full knowledge that it was a gross lie.

Keep on smoking your socks, guys.

Brian van der Vijver
Constantia

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

CHRIS ROPER: Putin, Mnangagwa and Animal Farm diplomacy

Proclaiming your love for Putin and his Russia is a betrayal of democratic principles. We’ve seen the same thing in our country
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Beware Zuma on steroids

As the villain of state capture tries to get his hands back on the levers of power, the new government needs to urgently strengthen the institutions ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

A good week for Vladimir Putin

After four previous electoral victories, the Russian leader won 87% of the vote
News & Fox
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Brait sweats the assets at Virgin ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Of desires and dire necessities
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Beware Zuma on steroids
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
MARC HASENFUSS: The other side of redoubtable ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Zuma burning down the house
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.