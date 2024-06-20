Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where do solar panels go when they die?

It’s time to answer questions on solar power

20 June 2024 - 04:00
Picture: SUPPLIED
Going solar has long-term advantages, if properly calculated and managed. Apparently the expected useful life of solar panels is about 15 years. Once panels are installed the actual running cost (generation of power by the sun) is minimal, but installation firms have devised a way to generate additional running income for themselves by offering annual (or biannual) servicing.

Whereas the capital outlay and annual redemption costs would amount to a saving in the long run, the cost of frequent servicing might change that.

Many domestic users who can afford it have installed solar systems to avoid the irritation of load-shedding. Industries obviously need a reliable and constant power supply and the cost can be added into the base price of their products, passing the cost on to their customers.

An efficient government would consider the value of well-planned industrial growth by ensuring the availability of a consistent additional supply of power to new investors — and not just enough to avoid load-shedding.

There is, however, a long-term concern to which an answer should be sought now. If the country is to be “littered” with solar panels — whose useful life is said to be about 15 years — what is to happen to the solar panels when their lifespan has expired? Can they be recycled?

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

