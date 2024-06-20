Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Children should love learning

The education system is killing our children’s spirit, creativity, enthusiasm and energy

20 June 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Now that we have a government of national unity, could it “knock” some sense into the schooling system?

My granddaughter is in grade 2. She is flooded with hours of homework daily, which invariably the grandparents must help with (parents are too busy or exhausted from their workloads). She carries two school bags, likely leading to back problems and a hunch in the future. I did not carry so many books even at university! Schooling is killing our children’s spirit, creativity, enthusiasm and energy for learning. No wonder most hate school and have little interest. It’s drudgery of epic proportions.

Children must enjoy going to school and love learning. There should be no homework from grades 1 to 3. Focus obsessively on the three Rs in the classroom — reading, writing and arithmetic, which is sine qua non for any future success. Cut out the bells and whistles and fads. What good is learning robotics and coding if children cannot read and write properly? Can we do better?

Prof Hoosen Rasool
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

Lost boys: Inside South Africa’s new education crisis

Girls are increasingly pulling ahead of boys at school. In fact, 72,765 more girls than boys passed the National Senior Certificate last year, and ...
Features
3 months ago

YOUR MONEY: How best to save for my kids’ education?

Whether you opt for a dedicated fund or direct saving, the main factor is the associated costs
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

THE FINANCE GHOST: Earnings from learnings in South Africa’s education sector

AdvTech, Curro and Stadio may all be in a similar category, but the underlying businesses are very different
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Beware Zuma on steroids
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Zuma burning down the house
Opinion
3.
MARC HASENFUSS: The other side of redoubtable ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: An ANC-DA tie-up is not a done ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: How to finesse the Zuma farce
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.