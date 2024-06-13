Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Can the president dissolve parliament?

Serious implications for the formation of a governing coalition

13 June 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The announcement of the election results at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC, in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The announcement of the election results at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC, in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Supposing the president finds s/he can no longer rule effectively with the new parliament after a period of fractious discord, s/he wishes to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections. The constitution states only that the president must dissolve the National Assembly if a resolution to dissolve is passed by a majority of members, but only after three years since an election have passed. In other words, in this instance, parliament is truly sovereign, and the president, whether on the advice of the cabinet or not, cannot dissolve it, and must continue to coexist with it.

If this is a correct reading, it has serious implications for the formation of a governing coalition of some kind.

ADH Leishman
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Also read:

How will the cards fall?

The watershed election last week dramatically reshuffled the balance of power — giving the DA a chance to join in governing, and resurrecting Jacob ...
Features
1 week ago

ANC executive appears to lean towards government of national unity

Potential tie-up with either the DA or the EFF a sticking point
Politics
1 week ago

SA’s largest asset manager favours government of national unity

Ninety One's Hendrik du Toit says it’s time for the president to lead and ‘not be a follower’
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Beware Zuma on steroids
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Zuma burning down the house
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Chickens coming home to boost the JSE?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Golden handshakes for leaden ...
Opinion
5.
THE FINANCE GHOST: TFG shows how to Bash the ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.