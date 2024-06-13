The announcement of the election results at the National Results Operation Centre of the IEC, in Midrand, June 2 2024. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Supposing the president finds s/he can no longer rule effectively with the new parliament after a period of fractious discord, s/he wishes to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections. The constitution states only that the president must dissolve the National Assembly if a resolution to dissolve is passed by a majority of members, but only after three years since an election have passed. In other words, in this instance, parliament is truly sovereign, and the president, whether on the advice of the cabinet or not, cannot dissolve it, and must continue to coexist with it.
If this is a correct reading, it has serious implications for the formation of a governing coalition of some kind.
ADH Leishman Cape Town
LETTER: Can the president dissolve parliament?
Serious implications for the formation of a governing coalition
