LETTER: A humble ANC will put the people first

The best news for South Africa is that the ANC got 40% of the vote with Cyril Ramaphosa as its president and not Jacob Zuma. If it had been Zuma, he would have rejected the 40% result, just as he defied the Constitutional Court ruling. You know what followed — the July riots.
I find it absurd that those who inspired the July riots will now be the lawmakers. Strange times we live in.
Ramaphosa’s speech at the results centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Sunday was the most important one of his political life. It was a strong message to all African leaders and dictators that we should respect the election results and the will of the people. Even if you were Robert Mugabe, you would not be above your people.
The Zuma of today is everything Nelson Mandela warned us about
Ramaphosa, for all his weak spine, didn’t fight the results or attack the IEC. He had the same mature approach as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula when he visited the IEC centre after the results had been announced. Mbalula said there is no need for the blame game and finger-pointing. I am not a fan of Mbalula, but his leadership after the results announcement won me over.
Compare Mbalula and Ramaphosa with Zuma. You would never say Zuma was once the president of the republic. He sounds like a tribal warlord. He wants war. He is spreading propaganda and misinformation. This is all about him, and only him. The Zuma of today is everything Nelson Mandela warned us about — leaders who put themselves above the country and its people.
Ramaphosa will reflect and learn from this rejection by the voters. People don’t hate the ANC, they feel betrayed by its leaders. If you are soft on corruption and you make empty promises — as Ramaphosa did — the voters will punish you. The ANC needed to eat this humble pie. It is good for the country. A humble ANC will put people first.
Now, let’s all work together to rebuild this country, create jobs, eradicate corruption and bring hope to everyone.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane By e-mail
LETTER: A humble ANC will put the people first
Voters did not reject the ANC but punished it for its broken promises and its complacency about corruption
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
By e-mail
