Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A humble ANC will put the people first

Voters did not reject the ANC but punished it for its broken promises and its complacency about corruption

13 June 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

The best news for South Africa is that the ANC got 40% of the vote with Cyril Ramaphosa as its president and not Jacob Zuma. If it had been Zuma, he would have rejected the 40% result, just as he defied the Constitutional Court ruling. You know what followed — the July riots. 

I find it absurd that those who inspired the July riots will now be the lawmakers. Strange times we live in.

Ramaphosa’s speech at the results centre of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Sunday was the most important one of his political life. It was a strong message to all African leaders and dictators that we should respect the election results and the will of the people. Even if you were Robert Mugabe, you would not be above your people.

The Zuma of today is everything Nelson Mandela warned us about

Ramaphosa, for all his weak spine, didn’t fight the results or attack the IEC. He had the same mature approach as ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula when he visited the IEC centre after the results had been announced. Mbalula said there is no need for the blame game and finger-pointing. I am not a fan of Mbalula, but his leadership after the results announcement won me over.

Compare Mbalula and Ramaphosa with Zuma. You would never say Zuma was once the president of the republic. He sounds like a tribal warlord. He wants war. He is spreading propaganda and misinformation. This is all about him, and only him. The Zuma of today is everything Nelson Mandela warned us about — leaders who put themselves above the country and its people.

Ramaphosa will reflect and learn from this rejection by the voters. People don’t hate the ANC, they feel betrayed by its leaders. If you are soft on corruption and you make empty promises — as Ramaphosa did — the voters will punish you. The ANC needed to eat this humble pie. It is good for the country. A humble ANC will put people first.

Now, let’s all work together to rebuild this country, create jobs, eradicate corruption and bring hope to everyone.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: Maintaining high standards depends on us

A sense of personal responsibility is just as important as good governance
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: The ANC has failed South Africans

With NHI, all the party has done is destroy what works for some and offer pie in the distant sky to all
Opinion
3 weeks ago

D-Day looms for Ramaphosa

The May 29 poll is as much a ballot on the president as it is on the ANC. It will seal the terms of the final chapter of his political career
Features
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Beware Zuma on steroids
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Zuma burning down the house
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Chickens coming home to boost the JSE?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Golden handshakes for leaden ...
Opinion
5.
THE FINANCE GHOST: TFG shows how to Bash the ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.