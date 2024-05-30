Read the latest e-paper

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Maintaining high standards depends on us

A sense of personal responsibility is just as important as good governance

30 May 2024 - 04:00
Picture: Thulani Mbele
South Africa’s very good constitution guarantees both citizens and residents a wide variety of human rights, including good health services, housing, employment and clean air.

The National Health Insurance Act is also based on that provision. However, none of those extensive rights is guaranteed unconditionally. Though unwritten, all those “rights” are linked to “responsibilities” by all concerned. We cannot demand a clean city if we ourselves trash the streets. We cannot barge into a city and “demand” as an “absolute right” that the state provide us with free housing or accommodation.   

Even though the state — as a matter of compassion — will strive to assist with the provision of subsidised water and electricity services, with education, with subsidised health services and the like for the needy and for the sake of good order, it is also for the sake of good order that we all lead a responsible life — free of crime, slough and irresponsible behaviour.

A better life for all will be created not by our demands, but rather by each and every one’s positive and responsible contribution.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

