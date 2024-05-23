Our esteemed president’s statement on signing the National Health Insurance Bill is an open admission that there are “stark inequalities” and that the ANC is responsible for the poorer members of our society “suffering from neglect” after 30 years of government. As with all socialists and communists, the ANC remedy is to level down and destroy what works for some and offer pie in the distant sky to all. Arrogance, nondelivery and corruption have ruled for 30 years and failed our people.
RV Stone Linden
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: The ANC has failed South Africans
With NHI, all the party has done is destroy what works for some and offer pie in the distant sky to all
Our esteemed president’s statement on signing the National Health Insurance Bill is an open admission that there are “stark inequalities” and that the ANC is responsible for the poorer members of our society “suffering from neglect” after 30 years of government. As with all socialists and communists, the ANC remedy is to level down and destroy what works for some and offer pie in the distant sky to all. Arrogance, nondelivery and corruption have ruled for 30 years and failed our people.
RV Stone
Linden
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
EDITORIAL: NHI: good politics, bad law
Can a new government repeal the NHI Act?
It’s war as Ramaphosa signs NHI Bill into law
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.