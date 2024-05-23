Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC has failed South Africans

With NHI, all the party has done is destroy what works for some and offer pie in the distant sky to all

23 May 2024 - 04:00
Picture: 123.rf/Derweduwen Marrcel
Our esteemed president’s statement on signing the National Health Insurance Bill is an open admission that there are “stark inequalities” and that the ANC is responsible for the poorer members of our society “suffering from neglect” after 30 years of government. As with all socialists and communists, the ANC remedy is to level down and destroy what works for some and offer pie in the distant sky to all. Arrogance, nondelivery and corruption have ruled for 30 years and failed our people.

RV Stone
Linden

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

