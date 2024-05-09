Gumani Tshimomola’s letter in favour of the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu (April 25-May 1) says too much. He clearly states that Shivambu, despite his individual academic credentials and experience, would be a future finance minister not alone, but accompanied in that position by the EFF executive. No-one upstages Julius Malema by being outstanding; he must be the star at all times! Rather like The Donald.
Robert Stone Linden
LETTER: Shivambu will always be in Malema’s shadow
No-one upstages the EFF leader by being outstanding
