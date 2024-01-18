A unit at Kusile was brought into the grid on Tuesday, two days before the planned date. Eskom said the unit will add 800MW into the grid. Picture: SUPPLIED
It was reported that, to deal with the energy crisis, Team South Africa is seeking to attract foreign investors at the World Economic Forum to plough money into expanding South Africa’s electricity transmission network. Hopefully finance minister Enoch Godongwana and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will succeed.
South Africa does not only have to reduce load-shedding; the country is badly in need of a stable and improved additional electricity supply — on a sustainable, long-term basis — if essential further industrial development is to have the slightest chance of being achieved.
Reports say that, through the efforts of thousands of private households to install solar panels, about 5GW of additional electricity is being generated. However, it appears to me that much of that power is unused, because it is not being added to the municipal grid.
If Ramokgopa would facilitate such an arrangement, either by voluntary agreement or by official regulation, it would contribute to more power being available for effective use.
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent tofmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Get the extra power onto the grid
Private households are generating additional electricity, but much of it is wasted
It was reported that, to deal with the energy crisis, Team South Africa is seeking to attract foreign investors at the World Economic Forum to plough money into expanding South Africa’s electricity transmission network. Hopefully finance minister Enoch Godongwana and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will succeed.
South Africa does not only have to reduce load-shedding; the country is badly in need of a stable and improved additional electricity supply — on a sustainable, long-term basis — if essential further industrial development is to have the slightest chance of being achieved.
Reports say that, through the efforts of thousands of private households to install solar panels, about 5GW of additional electricity is being generated. However, it appears to me that much of that power is unused, because it is not being added to the municipal grid.
If Ramokgopa would facilitate such an arrangement, either by voluntary agreement or by official regulation, it would contribute to more power being available for effective use.
VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: ANC needs dysfunctional SOEs
LETTER: New IRP is useless
New rule for renewable energy projects will protect grid access
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.