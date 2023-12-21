Living in South Africa often takes on a surreal quality. The ANC entertaining Hamas during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence (GBV) is truly one of those moments. Hamas, let’s be clear, is proud of its massacre in Israel on October 7 and has vowed to repeat it until “Palestine is free”.
In December the UN held a special session on sexual and gender-based violence during Hamas’s massacre called “Hear our Voices”. The event included survivors, first responders, police and legal experts who presented evidence.
Hamas has denied that its fighters committed sex crimes, but there is substantial evidence of GBV: bodies of women found partially or fully naked, women with their pelvic bones broken, nails and different objects in female organs. There are eyewitness accounts — one is said to have watched Hamas terrorists gang-rape a young woman, mutilate her and then shoot her in the head.
Despite the president and other government officials expressing how important eradicating GBV is, it’s A-OK to proudly lay out the red carpet for Hamas in South Africa. And will the ANC Women’s League speak out? I won’t hold my breath.
Michelle K Blumenau Women’s rights activist
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers.
LETTER: Government's GBV hypocrisy
The ANC is turning a blind eye to Hamas's crimes
Michelle K Blumenau
Women's rights activist
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
