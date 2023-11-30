Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
I was disappointed but somehow not surprised to find a double feature of Elon Musk-bashing in the November 23 edition, with the columns by Chris Roper and Toby Shapshak.
In both pieces, the unbridled hatred these two columnists hold for Musk is on full display. Shapshak goes as far as saying that Musk has killed Twitter, but that doesn’t prevent him from actively continuing to post on the now-dead platform, nor indeed Roper. The hypocrisy is shallow.
The opinionated bile served up by these two columnists in your publication is exactly the type of content that has played no small part in the decline of traditional media. They do the FM no favours and I’m sure many of your readers share neither their views nor their “experiences”.
On the other hand, X will in all likelihood survive and possibly thrive under a less advertising-dependent business model, which is not necessarily a bad thing. I suspect this irony to be lost on Shapshak and Roper.
Michael van Rooyen Noordhoek
LETTER: Little sense in lambasting Musk
Opinionated views on X’s Elon Musk put columnists’ shallow hypocrisy on display
