Opinion / Letters

LETTER: South Africa’s selective outrage

Ramaphosa complains to the ICC about Israel, but ignores the wars in Africa

23 November 2023 - 04:00
An EFF supporter stands in front of the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
There are at least 16 ongoing international conflicts in Africa with higher death tolls and mass population displacements than Israel-Hamas. How many of these has His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa reported to the International Criminal Court? If not, why not? Why single out Israel?

D Wolpert
Sydney

