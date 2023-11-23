An EFF supporter stands in front of the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
LETTER: South Africa’s selective outrage
Ramaphosa complains to the ICC about Israel, but ignores the wars in Africa
There are at least 16 ongoing international conflicts in Africa with higher death tolls and mass population displacements than Israel-Hamas. How many of these has His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa reported to the International Criminal Court? If not, why not? Why single out Israel?
D Wolpert
Sydney
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
