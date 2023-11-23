Johnnie Walker, manufacturer of the world’s best-selling Scotch whiskies, released a limited-edition product called Blue Label Elusive Umami, defining it by the innovation that went into its creation. Picture: 123RF
A recent edition of the FM was bundled with a Makro Liquor leaflet advertising spirits for up to R600,000 per bottle. In a country with the world’s highest unemployment, inequality and mass poverty, where millions have to get by on a R350 grant, this makes a mockery of the ESG principles these companies supposedly embrace and subscribe to, and is in very poor taste.
Whoever signed off on this piece of marketing wizardry is not only tone deaf but also totally oblivious to the situation on the ground in South Africa.
Furthermore no true luxury brand would be caught dead advertising in a mass-market leaflet. Full marks for hubris, ignorance and lack of sensitivity!
Nick Troester Sandhurst
LETTER: Here’s to conspicuous consumption
Advertising R600,000 bottles of liquor seems tasteless in the midst of poverty
Nick Troester
Sandhurst
