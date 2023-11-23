LETTER: Fikile’s darned socks

=Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
The news that minister Fikile “Fix Fokol” Mbalula is “prepared to sell his socks” to defend his integrity by laying a charge of crimen injuria and defeating the ends of justiceagainst former chair of Productivity SA and Thuja Capital CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba is newsworthy for one reason. Mbalula may have been gifted with many things but political integrity is certainly not one of them. Whether he’s guilty of soliciting a bribe or not, he’s wasting his money (and his socks) if he’s going to try to defend it. He’ll have to find it first.
Mark Lowe Berea
