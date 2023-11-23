HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fikile’s darned socks

Mbalula may have been gifted with many things but political integrity is not one of them

23 November 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
=Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
=Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The news that minister Fikile “Fix Fokol” Mbalula is “prepared to sell his socks” to defend his integrity by laying a charge of crimen injuria and defeating the ends of justice against former chair of Productivity SA and Thuja Capital CEO Mthunzi Mdwaba is newsworthy for one reason. Mbalula may have been gifted with many things but political integrity is certainly not one of them. Whether he’s guilty of soliciting a bribe or not, he’s wasting his money (and his socks) if he’s going to try to defend it. He’ll have to find it first.

Mark Lowe
Berea

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations

“I am prepared to sell my socks to defend my integrity because that's the only thing I've got. I know Mdwaba, I won't deny it... I have never had ...
National
2 weeks ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: What does the ‘C’ in ANC really stand for?

A key party electoral official is kidnapped; a cabinet minister and her bodyguards are robbed; every week, the crime picture grows darker
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ANC to hold crucial rallies ahead of 2024 elections, says Mbalula

The ANC will hold its Mayihlome rally at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and its Siyanqoba rally at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
ROB ROSE: Rand rigging and the ANC’s trouble with ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
THULI MADONSELA: What South African leaders can ...
Opinion / Protected Space
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why local is no longer lekker ...
Opinion / State of play
4.
EDITORIAL: Matshela Koko’s current reprieve
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Nigeria’s growth promise (really)
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.