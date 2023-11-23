HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Double jeopardy

Trucking is a hazardous business in South Africa these days, but the one pictured on the FM’s cover is a danger itself

23 November 2023 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

When the cover of your November 16 issue shows an articulated truck on the wrong side of the road and displaying no number plate; it’s not only on the “highway to the danger zone” — it is itself a danger. Perhaps it was hijacked?

ADH Leishman 
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Inside the logistics mess that Transnet created

The number of trucks on our roads has climbed 48% as Transnet’s ability to ferry goods has evaporated. But with South Africa now relying more than ...
Features
1 week ago

Logistics: where’s the value?

As Transnet fails, logistics companies are picking up the pieces. There's still value to be had in the sector — but it would be improved if Transnet ...
Features
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
ROB ROSE: Rand rigging and the ANC’s trouble with ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
THULI MADONSELA: What South African leaders can ...
Opinion / Protected Space
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why local is no longer lekker ...
Opinion / State of play
4.
EDITORIAL: Matshela Koko’s current reprieve
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Nigeria’s growth promise (really)
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.