When the cover of your November 16 issue shows an articulated truck on the wrong side of the road and displaying no number plate; it’s not only on the “highway to the danger zone” — it is itself a danger. Perhaps it was hijacked?
ADH Leishman Cape Town
LETTER: Double jeopardy
Trucking is a hazardous business in South Africa these days, but the one pictured on the FM’s cover is a danger itself
