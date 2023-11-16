Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM
After the evil attacks on Jews in Israel on October 7, you were very vocal in your condemnation. Now, with Israel’s war on Hamas which has thus far been effective but is causing much loss of Palestinian life, your condemnation is equally vocal.
I therefore wish to pose two questions to you and your team of brilliant columnists. First, to achieve the obviously essential objective of destroying Hamas, what should Israel do differently?
Second, even more important to me as a Jew, do you not think it’s time for the FM and its much-heralded writers to forcefully and consistently expose and attack the huge wave of rising anti-Semitism in both South Africa and elsewhere? Or is this merely a Jewish problem?
D Wolpert Sydney
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: What about tackling anti-Semitism?
Why is the rising wave of sentiment against Jews in both South Africa and elsewhere not exposed — or is it merely a Jewish problem?
After the evil attacks on Jews in Israel on October 7, you were very vocal in your condemnation. Now, with Israel’s war on Hamas which has thus far been effective but is causing much loss of Palestinian life, your condemnation is equally vocal.
I therefore wish to pose two questions to you and your team of brilliant columnists. First, to achieve the obviously essential objective of destroying Hamas, what should Israel do differently?
Second, even more important to me as a Jew, do you not think it’s time for the FM and its much-heralded writers to forcefully and consistently expose and attack the huge wave of rising anti-Semitism in both South Africa and elsewhere? Or is this merely a Jewish problem?
D Wolpert
Sydney
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Jews only good if they reject Israel?
LETTER: Deafening silence over Israel
LETTER: Condemnation of Israel misdirected
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.