Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What about tackling anti-Semitism?

Why is the rising wave of sentiment against Jews in both South Africa and elsewhere not exposed — or is it merely a Jewish problem?

16 November 2023 - 04:00
Subscribe now
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM
Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM

After the evil attacks on Jews in Israel on October 7, you were very vocal in your condemnation. Now, with Israel’s war on Hamas which has thus far been effective but is causing much loss of Palestinian life, your condemnation is equally vocal.

I therefore wish to pose two questions to you and your team of brilliant columnists. First, to achieve the obviously essential objective of destroying Hamas, what should Israel do differently?

Second, even more important to me as a Jew, do you not think it’s time for the FM and its much-heralded writers to forcefully and consistently expose and attack the huge wave of rising anti-Semitism in both South Africa and elsewhere? Or is this merely a Jewish problem?

D Wolpert
Sydney

