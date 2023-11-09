Some facts to ponder: in rugby, some teams are better than others. In sport, some are winners, some come second, others tag behind. In society, some individuals progress to leadership naturally, while others will follow voluntarily. Yet others might rebel.
In managing their finances, some spend wisely and save, while others spend foolishly and struggle. Some take the initiative and succeed — come what may — while others don’t and keep failing.
Some leaders fail, but keep trying and succeed again and again, while others fail and keep failing. When opportunity knocks, some will spark while others will, well, not.
All people are born equal, but they don’t stay that way. Society is made up of a variety of people with a variety of abilities and different degrees of initiative and chutzpah. We can’t all be bosses; society needs a wide cross-section of people.
VA Volker Pietermaritzburg
LETTER: Not everyone can be a boss
Society has a place for those who rise to the top as well as those who follow
